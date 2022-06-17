Flashback Friday: When the Rats last won the flag

Ararat have surged into WFNL premiership contention in 2022 on the back of an eight game winning streak.
The last time the Rats were on top was 2001, when the side went on to win the senior football flag.
Enjoy a look back at that fateful grand final, played against the Horsham Saints on a hot September day at Dimboola.
For the full story of the grand final - and how a pie eating contest almost spoiled the Rats' party - click here.
Pictures: FILE
