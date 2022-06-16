DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 2
Advertisement
$850,000
AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Aidan Moar 0458 579 328 and Koby Stewart 0402 891 159
INSPECT: Saturday 10.30 - 11am
A substantial property on Burke Road offers a luxury home on extra land with in-ground pool and so much more.
Double iron-lattice doors welcome you into this beautiful light-filled home with high ceilings and quality flooring.
Four generous bedrooms provide ample accommodation. The main suite includes a walk-in robe and deluxe two-person ensuite. Two further bedrooms have walk-in robes, one has a built-in robe.
A centrally located kitchen and dining room allows for great entertainment with guests. In the kitchen, stone benchtops pair beautifully with a steam-assist AEG oven.
Further indoor features include a large family room with movie projector, and a modern laundry with stone benchtops and heaps of storage.
Extra consideration has been taken with in-home comfort. Under-floor heating is installed as well as Daikin reverse-cycle ducted heating and refrigerated cooling. Ambience comes from a built-in wood fire in the main living room.
A verandah wraps around the entire house, with a beautiful outdoor alfresco overlooking the established landscaped gardens in this beautiful bush setting.
An extra-large swimming pool with adjoining pool shed, and a shed with mezzanine storage, are the key features outside.
The property is serviced by multiple outdoor lights, taps and power points so you can spend stress-free time entertaining outdoors.
An immaculate home in a picture-perfect setting for those seeking a family haven with essential services nearby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.