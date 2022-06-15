The Ararat Advertiser
St John of God Ballarat Hospital redevelopment to start next month

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 15 2022 - 7:00am
CHANGING: The well-known frontage to St John of God Ballarat Hospital is set to close with major reconstruction works to start next month. Picture: Lachlan Bence

MAJOR redevelopments to Ballarat's two hospitals are set to create a juggle for car parking and visitation in the medical precinct from early next month.

Local News

