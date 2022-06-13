Former Bachelorette star Brooke Blurton visits the Grampians to learn about the rich history it provides.
Ms Blurton first appeared on reality TV in season six of the Bachelor, before starring as the 2021 Australian Bachelorette.
In early June Ms Blurton embarked on a three day trip of the Grampians to explore country Victoria.
"I am fairly new to Melbourne and I have always loved being outdoors and I haven't experienced a lot of what Victoria has to offer," she said.
"I think COVID-19 has definitely made us more appreciative of what is in our back yard.
"I was definitely not disappointed, that's for sure,"
As a proud Noongar-Yamatji woman Ms Blurton met with Eastern Marr Aboriginal Corporation's Paul Kelly in Moyston to learn more about the story of Marngrook.
"I grew up with footy being a big part of my life and knew it came from Marngrook because I grew up watching the Marngrook Footy Show, but I actually didn't know where it came from," she said.
"Being in Moyston and realising that was where the game and the name originated from was quite insightful and so liberating to know how much the game has evolved.
"Also it shows how much Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people contribute to such a big thing like AFL, it that goes to show we are a big part of history."
Ms Blurton said she loved learning about Marngrook, Tom Wills and the story of AFL.
"I just felt like it was a nice wholesome knowledge that I will pass on to my children," she said.
"Feeling what the ball might have felt like was quit surreal.
"I love my footy so any history or knowledge around footy I soak it up.
"I have played footy the majority of my life, it was only recently I had to give it up because of scheduling, I would go back in a heartbeat."
Paul Kelly then took Ms Blurton on a walk on country in the Grampians.
"It was honestly very amazing," she explained.
"He told me about the Gariwerd history and a lot of the mountains, the agriculture and all of the little things that you wouldn't get on a basic tour."
Ms Blurton was also able to be joined by 'Hangin Out' to experience rock climbing and abseiling in the Grampians followed by a visit to the Brambuk National Park and Cultural Centre.
"Seeing Gariwerd from the top is so surreal, I felt very lucky," she said.
Ms Blurton rounded out her visit of the region with a tour and wine tasting of Seppelt Winery in Great Western.
"The tour was honestly one of the most remarkable tours I have ever been on," Ms Blurton said.
"Knowing underneath was these cellars that date back so far, it was incredible."
After only spending two nights in the region, Ms Blurton said she intends on returning to explore more of what the Grampians has to offer.
"I will definitely be back to experience some more of the Grampians," she said.
"My trip was very jam packed, I wanted to see as much as I could in the days I was here."
As a youth worker Ms Blurton has developed a passion for working with the community and implementing strategies to educate young people about essential life skills.
She is also a facilitator of 'Aboriginal Mental Health First Aid' - a course designed to help people obtain a nationally-accredited certificate in recognising the symptoms of mental illness.
Ms Blurton's next adventure is her soon to be released memoir 'Big Love' which is set to be available in October.
"It will be a huge moment for me to say that I am an author," she said.
"There is a theme of all the things I have been able to share with people about love on reality tv but also love for culture, love for country and love for people no matter who they are, what they are and how they identify.
"I feel like it is more a thing for me to share with young aboriginal girls who may have felt lost at times and to help empower them to help them live their best lives."
