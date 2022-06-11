East Grampians Health Service held an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea in May, to help raise funds for the Cancer Council.
Thanks to the staff who purchased cupcakes from Café Pyrenees and community members who donated online, East Grampians Health Service was able to raise $235 for the Cancer Council.
One in two Australians are diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85 and Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is a community event that raises vital funds to make a big difference for those impacted by cancer.
The official day is Thursday May 19, although anyone can host a morning tea to raise funds for the cause in May or June.
Every day, the Cancer Council supports people impacted by cancer when they need it most, speaks out on behalf of the community on cancer issues, empowers people to reduce their cancer risk, and finds new ways to better detect and treat cancer, and EGHS staff were pleased to be able to support such a worthy cause.
The East Grampians Health Service also wanted to thank the Café and Kitchen staff for providing cupcakes and decorating the Café for the day!
