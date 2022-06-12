Ararat Musical Comedy Society's 2022 production of the Australian musical 'Ladies in Black' focuses on life in the 1950s in Australia and in particular life for the women working in fashionable Sydney department store F G Goodes.
The Ladies in Black production will be staged at the Ararat Town Hall from June 17-26, with matinees on June 19 and 26.
Advertisement
"The Ararat production is the first regional Victorian staging of this all-Australian show, featuring everything that is wonderful about the 1950s," society president Suellen Blackie said.
"We know our audiences will love the fashions, hats and hairstyles, while the beautiful musical arrangements by legendary musician Tim Finn will both make you laugh and cry,"
First time Director Eve Cosgriff has worked closely with musical director Kris Cheesman to bring this production to life.
Set in Sydney in the 1950s, Ladies in Black is a coming of age story of a young intelligent bookworm Lisa Miles (Abbey Rigby) embarking on a summer job at fashionable Sydney department store F G Goodes, between completing her Leaving Certificate and hopefully embarking on a Literature degree at Sydney University.
READ MORE:
Over the summer that changes her life, she befriends the colourful characters of the women's clothing department.
Each is on the precipice of change - facing independence, working for a living and what it means to be a woman. Magda (Jarita Barry), a Hungarian migrant who oversees the exclusive 'model gowns' department and opens Lisa's eyes to a whole new world.
Fay (Maree Croft), who has had a series of unfortunate relationships and is insecure about ever getting married and being considered respectable.
Patty (Jodie Holwell), who hides the sadness of her marital problems behind a smile.
Miss Cartwright (Leanne McCready), the strict but kind matriarch of the women's clothing department and Miss Jacobs (Virginia Keller), the kindly widow who has worked at Goodes for most of her life.
Lisa's parents Mrs Miles (Samantha Dunks) and Mr Miles (Daryl Chaplin) struggle with Lisa's new found identity and independence.
Frank (Ian McCready) is Patty's husband with his own insecurities causing much heartache for Patty; Stefan (Bryan Kennedy) is Magda's flamboyant and much loved husband while their friend Rudi (Tony Potter) is on the lookout for a wife.
Other roles include that of Patty's mum Mrs Crown (Deb Slorach), and sisters Joy (Deidre Andrews) and Dawn (Jo Rigby), Fay's friend Myra (Claire Leggett), the barmaid (Sheridan Keith) and bell boy (Harry Belcher), as well as a great ensemble.
To book go to: https://www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/ladies-in-black/ or in person visit the Ararat Visitor Information Centre (gallery entrance adjacent to Foragers Café). For phone bookings call 1800 657 158.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.