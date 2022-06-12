The Ararat Advertiser
Ladies in Black production showing at the Ararat Town Hall on June 17-26

June 12 2022 - 7:00am
SHOW: The staff of F G Goodes, the Ladies in Black. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Ararat Musical Comedy Society's 2022 production of the Australian musical 'Ladies in Black' focuses on life in the 1950s in Australia and in particular life for the women working in fashionable Sydney department store F G Goodes.

