Parents of children aged between six months to under five years are encouraged to book their child in for a free flu vaccination with Council's Maternal and Child Health Service to help them stay well this winter.
Council's Maternal and Child Health Nurses recommend children to have two doses of the influenza vaccine in the first year, spaced by a minimum of one month apart.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said prevention measures against influenza strains are key for the safety of our most vulnerable community members.
"Young children are more likely to catch the flu than adults and become seriously unwell," he said.
"The influenza vaccine offered through the Maternal and Child Health Centre is free, safe, and available to any children aged under five years."
Dr Tim Harrison encourages every parent with children under five to take advantage of this free service.
"Our Maternal and Child Health Nurses have vaccinated over 100 children, which is much higher than this time last year," he said.
"Even if your child has had the flu, the vaccine protects young ones from many other strains, making it still just as important to get the flu shot.
"In addition, GP clinics and community pharmacies across Victoria are now offering free flu vaccines to all Victorians aged five and over throughout June as it's your best protection against flu this year.
"Public immunity is important to protect our vulnerable community members, many people who can't have the vaccine rely on the wider community suppressing the spread to protect themselves."
To book your child in for the influenza vaccine, call Council on 5355 0224 to make an appointment, booking are required.
Immunisations are available in Ararat (EGHS Community Health Centre) by appointment.
For those near Lake Bolac, sessions are available every second and fourth Tuesday at Lake Bolac Bush Nursing Centre by appointment only.
