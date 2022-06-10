The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Free flu vaccinations available for children under five

June 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JAB: Maternal and Child Health Nurses are ready to administer the free flu jab for children under five. Picture: JAMES HALLEY.

Parents of children aged between six months to under five years are encouraged to book their child in for a free flu vaccination with Council's Maternal and Child Health Service to help them stay well this winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.