The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat claim a 13 point come form behind victory over the Horsham Demons

JH
By James Halley
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:24am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WIN: Ararat Rats run out to start their match against Dimboola. Picture: GISELLE ALLGOOD.

Ararat were able to withstand the challenge of facing the Horsham Demons on the road in wet, blistery conditions to come away 13 point winners.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.