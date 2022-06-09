SOMETIMES there might be a teenager hoping to go the deb ball. Often there are adults of all ages hoping to find outfits for important job interviews.
When Australian Community Media visited Thread Together, there were children delighting in the chance to take home new outfits.
The Cafs-run clothing outlet has supported about 1000 find the right fit, giving away more than 7,500 high-quality clothing items, in the year since it has opened.
Now Child and Family Services Ballarat is launching a $50,000 end-of-financial year fundraising target to both continue and expand the clothing offerings to people most in need across the region.
Thread Together receives no government funding.
A month-long end of financial year fundraising drive is designed to kit Thread Together out with a mobile wardrobe and emergency Thread Together supplies at Cafs offices in Ararat, Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh.
Cafs chief executive officer Wendy Sturgess said all clothing was donated new in a bid to divert from excess stock from landfill, but there were costs to keep the program running.
Ms Sturgess appealed to people's sense of giving and sustainability, knowing a monetary gift was helping the planet and, importantly, people in this community.
"Everyone coming in has a time allocated and can search for clothes with dignity," Ms Sturgess said. "These clothes are helping people to feel better about themselves; to get the job they want or sending an 18-year-old to the deb ball.
"We've had people say they feel like they no longer have to be a second-hand person wearing second-hand clothing all the time."
People are referred to Thread Together from partner agencies across the Central Highlands region. They can select whole outfits, including new boots, underwear, socks and jackets and have a personalised shopper for support and advice.
One young client had a week's trial in a hairdressing salon and found an outfit complete with good shoes to stand in all day and a warm coat to walk to work. She secured a salon job from the experience.
A pop-up mobile wardrobe was booked out with 25 people - all waiting when the bus arrived.
We ask people to please support locally, because everybody deserves a chance to feel good.- Wendy Sturgess, Cafs chief executive officer
"Food and shelter is critical but how you dress and how this makes you feel is really important," Ms Sturgess said. "The money stays local here in the Central Highlands helping Central Highlands people.
"We ask people to please support locally, because everybody deserves a chance to feel good."
Donations to the Thread Together appeal can be made via Cafs website, www.cafs.org.au, or calling 5337 3333.
