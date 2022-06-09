The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Mounties defeat undefeated Rovers by 13 points in the ADJFA

JH
By James Halley
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONTEST: Bombers Ollie Munro goes up against Mounties Cody Ball in the ruck. Picture: Contributed, TAMMI MUNRO.

Round six of the Ararat and District Junior Football Association saw an almighty upset with the Rovers suffering their first loss of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.