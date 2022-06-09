Round six of the Ararat and District Junior Football Association saw an almighty upset with the Rovers suffering their first loss of the season.
The Mounties defeated the Rovers by 20 points in a close contest in wet conditions at Richardson Oval.
Skyla Pett was the only goal kicker for the Rovers, while Will Chamings, Nate Dadswell and Billy Walker were the goal scorers for the Mounties.
At quarter time the Mounties held a six points lead, kicking the only goal of the quarter.
Heading into the main break the Mounties extended their lead to 17 points, managing to keep the Rovers scoreless.
The third term saw the Rovers hit back to reduce the margin to 11 points heading into the last quarter.
The Mounties controlled the final quarter to finish the match 3.13.31 to 1.4.10.
Jack Richardson, Hamish Barr, Rishi Kalluri, Jude Bulger, Skyla Pett and Jason Kingi-Davoren were named the Rovers best players.
Nate Dadswell, Josh Dohnt, Alex Rees, Kai Jeffery, Will Chamings and Billy Walker were the most influential players for the Mounties in the upset win.
OTHER NEWS:
The Warriors pulled off an amazing 13 point come from behind victory over the Bombers to finish the day's play.
Chloe Nicholson (Warriors) and Billy Jenkins (Bombers) were the leading goal kickers on the ground with four goals each.
The Bombers opened up a 48 point lead at quarter time, kicking seven unanswered goals.
After a goalless second quarter the Warriors would hit back and kick eight goals in the third term to snatch the lead.
With the game in the balance it was the Warriors who stood up to claim a 10.6.66 to 7.11.53 victory.
Mabelle Bourizk, Chloe Nicholson, Jethro Bourizk, Riley Mcfarlane and Kobe Foster were named the Warriors best players.
The Bombers best players were Oscar McDougall, Lachlan Townsend, Jimmy McDougall Kaiden Bannister, Billy Jenkins and Khloe Wilson.
First up next round the Rovers will look to get back on the winners list when they face the Warriors.
In the other match of the round the Bombers will be hoping for their first win of the season against the rampaging Mounties.
