The Ararat Little Athletics Centre held their end of season presentation night in late May to acknowledge the hard work the participants and parents had put in over the summer months.
The Little Athletics season runs from October to March and the Ararat centre is situated at 2 George Road - behind Ararat College.
Advertisement
Ararat Little Athletics committee member and social media coordinator Laura Cameron said it "great" to finally present everyone with their awards.
"It's wonderful to see so many people involved and participating in Little Athletics," she said.
"Huge thanks goes to Fiona Wood for all of her work in organizing the medals, trophies and awards and a big thanks also goes to president Mike Turley for presenting the athletes.
'We were also honoured last night to have Missy Perry attend and present the club with an award recognizing our outstanding membership efforts during the 2020/2021 season."
MORE NEWS:
Charlie Bartlett was recognised for his seven years of involvement at the club and Noah Hughes, Addison Lardner and Emilia Mann received personal best awards, 100% attendance and centre record awards.
The Ararat Little Athletics 2021/22 award winners are below:
BOYS:
UNDER 6:
UNDER 7:
UNDER 8:
UNDER 9:
Advertisement
UNDER 10:
UNDER 11:
UNDER 12:
Advertisement
GIRLS
UNDER 6:
UNDER 7:
UNDER 8:
Advertisement
UNDER 9:
UNDER 13:
PLAQUES:
Advertisement
CENTRE RECORDS:
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.