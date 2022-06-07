The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Little Athletics hold end of season awards night

JH
By James Halley
June 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ararat Little Athletics Centre held their end of season presentation night in late May to acknowledge the hard work the participants and parents had put in over the summer months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.