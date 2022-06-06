Green Hill Lake Development Board have been busy improving the condition of the lake and addressing the problems that still remain.
The development board is a not for profit, volunteer group who advise the Green Hill Lake managers, Ararat Rural City, and work to raise funds and develop the Green Hill Lake Area.
President Gwenda Allgood said the lake has been able to attract a number of families to the lake which "helps assist" in the rebuilding of the Ararat community.
"I believe this is vital to the local businesses to bring in new dollars to Ararat," she said.
The works on the new promotional notice board at Green Hill Lake have been completed with volunteers already filling it up with brochures and advertisements.
In November 2021, Pacific Hydro funded $38,000 worth of community led projects as part of the 2021 Ararat Sustainable Communities Fund with the promotional noticeboard one of six successful projects.
The notice board was made by Luke Preston of Preston Building and Construction and 1.8 metres wide and 2.4 metres high.
"The Pacific Hydro grant money put toward our notice board is looking great and will hopefully be able to promote Ararat and what is happening around the whole municipality and assist tourist attractions and local businesses," Mrs Allgood said.
"We have collected a lot of tourist attraction pamphlets and flyers to put into the noticeboard.
"Thanks to Wayne Suffield imaging, Luke Preston for building the sign and to Andrew Calvert for his sign writing."
Mrs Allgood said one of the best decisions the development board made was to enlist the help of the Ararat Landcare to plant trees in the campgrounds.
"Already they have made such a difference with not only planting native plants but importantly looking after them and watering them for us and even mulching the plants and they are now working on the entrance," she said.
The development board has successfully applied to Dan Tehan's office for a volunteer grant.
"This may assist many of our volunteers if they wish to receive help with travel," Mrs Allgood said.
The development board also happily accepted the monitor defibrillator from the Ararat Ambulance Auxiliary.
