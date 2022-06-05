Queenslander come Melburnian singer-songwriter Hannah Acfield comes to Ararat Town Hall on Wednesday June 29 at 8:00 PM.
Acfield rediscovered a freedom and revitalised sense of purpose through a total change in artistic direction during the COVID-19 lockdowns and her late 2021 release of her debut solo LP No Light Without Shade, was her blossoming.
The soul singer's songs are inspired by romance, pre COVID-19 travel and solitude in lockdown.
Her last album No Light Without Shade saw Acfield move beyond the folk sounds that had defined her early career and into the warmth and passion of soul music.
No Light Without Shade had airplay on Double and Triple J and had support from other community radio stations including Melbourne's PBS FM, Triple R, Joy 94.9 and Southern FM, Sydney's Eastside Radio, 2RRR and 2SER and Brisbane's 4ZZZ.
With live music restrictions hopefully a thing of the past, Hannah Acfield is delighted to be able to perform the songs from No Light Without Shade to music fans as widely as possible.
With Acfield a seasoned, engaging performer her record translates beautifully into the live arena.
This is for a new phase of her musical life, the importance of which cannot be underestimated; this album sets her prodigious talents free.
Catch Acfield perform her No Light Without Shade tour Acfield at Ararat Town Hall on June 29.
Adult tickets are $25, Concession tickets are $20 with under 18's free with prior bookings.
Note: Doors & Bar open at 7pm.
To buy tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/874728
