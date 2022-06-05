The Ararat Advertiser
Hannah Acfield performs at Ararat Town Hall on June 29

JH
By James Halley
June 5 2022 - 10:00pm
PERFORM: Hannah Acfield is coming to Ararat Town Hall. Picture: Contributed.

Queenslander come Melburnian singer-songwriter Hannah Acfield comes to Ararat Town Hall on Wednesday June 29 at 8:00 PM.

