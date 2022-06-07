The Ararat Advertiser
Gum San hosted regional roads roundtable on June 1

By James Halley
Updated June 8 2022 - 1:24am, first published June 7 2022 - 10:00pm
Gum San hosted a regional roads roundtable, where key industry representatives highlighted to the Victorian Government the priorities for road upgrades to support the efficient transport of agricultural freight on June 1.

