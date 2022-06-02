ONE of Australia's largest privately-owned medical services has gone into voluntary administration, owing staff and other creditors large sums of money.
Tristar Medical Group's head office confirmed to The Advertiser its Ararat clinic would remain open and business as usual for seeing patients during the administration period.
Advertisement
The full scale of the company's financial pain is still being calculated by McGrathNicol, the Melbourne-based administrators now in control of the company.
Tristar predominantly offers bulk-billing at its 29 clinics located in regional and rural areas which are traditionally under-serviced by GPs.
READ MORE:
Administrator Matthew Caddy told Australian Community Media the clinics would continue to operate until a buyer could be found.
"Tristar Medical Group is insolvent at this stage," he said.
"There was an application for the court to wind up the company that was lodged by some of its creditors who have been owed money for a period of time.
"We applied for a postponement of the winding-up application and that was consented to by the creditors."
Doctors owed unpaid wages and staff who have missed out on superannuation payments will not be told if they will receive that money until the administration period is finished.
However, Mr Caddy said those who worked ongoing shifts from last Wednesday would be paid by the administrator.
Mr Caddy said it was not yet known how much was outstanding.
"There are 225 staff and about 60 doctors," he said.
"The doctors are not employees, they are consultants essentially. We are working through the company records to determine the extent of unpaid wages."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.