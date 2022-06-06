The Ararat Advertiser
Blue Ribbon Foundation donates money to EGHS

By James Halley
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:20am, first published June 6 2022 - 10:50pm
FUNDING: Picture: L-R, Dean Pinniger, EGHS Board Chair Nancy Panter, Jodie Holwell, Paul Margetts, Nick Bush, Shaun Allen, Stuart Kerr, Chris Emmerson, Peter McIntosh and Jess Seres. CONTRIBUTED, EGHS.

The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch presented a cheque for $65,000 to East Grampians Health Service at the annual Gala Night on May 27.

