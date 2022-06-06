The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch presented a cheque for $65,000 to East Grampians Health Service at the annual Gala Night on May 27.
The proceeds from the event to complete the Branch's $235,000 project of funding a new general x-ray for the EGHS medical imaging department.
EGHS Board Chair Nancy Panter thanked the Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch for its generous support over the past 20 years and more than one million dollars donated to the health service in that time.
"EGHS is grateful for the dedication of the Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch and the support of our community," Ms Panter said.
"Over 20 years, $1 million has been raised from the community and has helped EGHS continue to deliver safe and quality care."
This year the Ararat Branch celebrated its 20th anniversary at the Gala Night, with more than 250 people in attendance.
Ms Panter said donations to the health service for projects completed since 2002 have included $63,000 for the 'John McNally' Urgent Care Centre, $150,000 for the 'John McNally' Emergency Helicopter Landing Pad, $136,000 for the 'John McNally' Medical Imaging Department for a general and a portable x ray machine, in addition to $150,000 for an image intensifier and computerised radiography, and $50,000 for a new microscope for the Peri-operative Unit.
In 2014 the Ararat Branch donated $150,000 to match a $200,000 contribution from the East Grampians Health Service 'Building for the Future' Foundation for the purchase of a new CT scanner for the 'John McNally' Medical Imaging Department.
Many of the facilities have been named in memory of Sergeant John McNally, a policeman killed on the goldfields at Mount Ararat in 1856.
In late 2014, the day procedure unit was named after local young man, Jason Bond, a police officer in training who died as a result of a motor vehicle accident in 2011.
The Ararat Branch also donated $150,000 to redesign and refurbish the theatre and day procedure areas.
"East Grampians Health Service is indebted to the ongoing generosity of the Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch, partners, businesses, organisations and the community who annually support the Ararat Branch's fundraising efforts," Ms Panter said.
"Our community's support is evident where even during COVID-19 lockdowns, with fundraising difficult, the Ararat Branch has donated $235,000 towards our new x-ray equipment."
