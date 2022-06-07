Council adopted the Draft Kerbside Resource Recovery Policy for consultation purposes at the May 31 meeting and will review the feedback from the community in July.
It is hoped that with the efforts of residents that the materials recovered and reused will increase from less than 30 per cent of the annual tonnage to more than 70 per cent.
The implementation of the new bin system, collection and re-processing arrangements are expected to see the overall waste collected drop from around 3,000 tonnes per year to less than 1,300 tonnes annually
Ararat chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said Council was "working hard" to deliver the four bin system to the community.
"It is a really big change, it is a really big challenge for our staff to make this work in the time frame," he said.
"We set ourselves the challenge saying we wanted to go early on this process, there will be a lot of trial and error as we move forward with this."
Council is working towards the implementation of additional collections of glass and organic material in mid 2022. As part of these changes the following actions will occur: .
Reduction in the material going to landfill in the red-lid bin will save all ratepayers money as landfill attracts both a disposal charge and a state levy that is set to continue to rise.
By processing materials locally and in the region there are a suite of benefits for residents including:
Cr Gwenda Allgood said she hoped the community would embrace the change.
"It is important to recognise that incorrect use of the service costs the whole community additional money as well as reducing the recovery of materials and reducing worker safety as we move to the new system," she said.
"People need to keep that in mind."
In the case residents don't use the service correctly the draft policy has proposed a three strike policy where information is provided to help a household do the right thing, together with the penalty of bin removal where compliance is not achieved.
Cr Rob Armstrong said he was looking forward to the implementation of the new policy.
"I think it is an exciting chapter for us to be moving forward to create more opportunities to expand and get rid of rubbish and reducing landfill, I think it is a really clever idea."
