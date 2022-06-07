An "all in" residential collection service for rural residents for waste, recyclables and glass (the 3-bin system).

Residents of the town area and villages will have a 4-bin system with the addition of an organics bin to the 3 bins provided to rural residents.

New bins will be delivered to all households throughout June and old bins re-processed into new materials.

Council will crush the glass recovered from the monthly collection and re-use this as glass sand or pass it on for others to re-use, noting there is a growing demand for reprocessed materials in state and federally funded projects.

Council will have organic matter collected and processed into compost.

Recycling materials will continue to be sorted in the region and processed in established state facilities.