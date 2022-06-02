Details:
Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 2
$440,000 - $480,000
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
AGENT: Linda Fry 0484 022 203
INSPECT: By appointment
This expansive family home unfolds across three levels and introduces a rarely seen flexibility that allows the entire family to spread out.
Beautiful period details have been retained, and the charm of yesterday is still intact with timber bay windows, high ceilings, timber flooring and exposed brick fireplaces.
Upstairs you'll find a spacious main bedroom with timber lining boards, vaulted ceiling, private study space, ensuite and walk-in robe.
An additional four bedrooms are on the first floor, two of these featuring brick fireplaces and the original bay windows.
The picture-perfect lounge area is warm and inviting with exposed brick fireplace and a bay window with leadlight features.
In keeping with the era, a long central hallway with dado boards leads you to the rear of the home and the open-plan kitchen, dining and family area that overlooks the rear garden.
The stylish new kitchen features black tapware and accessories, a breakfast bar, new appliances, a glass splashback and an abundance of storage.
Downstairs, the basement provides direct access to the rear yard and is currently utilised as a large workshop and separate laundry, such versatility.
Eighteen solar panels have been fitted to keep the energy costs to a minimum. Year-round comfort is assured with five reverse-cycle systems as well as electric panel heating and ceiling fans.
A huge carport area and an outdoor entertaining space with a bar and seating add to appeal of this substantial property.
It has a large yard with storage shed, established gardens and bonus rear-lane access.
