Gordon Street Recreation Reserve project is $1.6 million over budget

The Ararat Rural City Council has insisted it will continue with the Gordon Street Recreation Reserve upgrade at the May 31 meeting, despite coming out $1,662,485 million over budget.
The initial budget for the Gordon Street project was $3.1 million, it was made up of $2.55 million from the State Government $400,000 from the Federal Government and $150,000 from the local council.
Advertisement
The project will be moving forward, the council are pretty clear and united around that it is fair to say," Dr Tim Harrison said.
"This project would yield an incredible opportunity for our community in terms of having another premier sporing facility to match Alexandra Oval.
"It is a game changer for us as it would provide a venue for women's sport."
Ararat Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said mismanagement was not the issue, rather the price increase was due to the "very volatile economy" post COVID-19.
"We costed the project and did full surveying on the project, the funders and council were satisfied the surveyor was accurate," he said.
"This was an unforeseeable price increase, we have not turned dirt on the project.
"It is not like there is has been an error in the project management, the fact is that we have a very volatile economy at this point."
OTHER NEWS:
Dr Tim Harrison said it would be possible to lower the cost of the project, however the project would sill be over budget.
"We have saved $100,000 around our lighting and there is a chance we will make some savings around the civil worked required," he said.
"The bottom line is the construction of the pavilion which is the main centrepiece of the project brings the budget $1.6 million over on the project.
"We still have a capacity to still complete the project, there is a will to still complete the project."
In completing the project Council have advocated with the State Government for a financial risk sharing model that will enable the State Government to jointly fund the unforeseen, unplanned and unavoidable cost overrun.
"We probably end up being $1.5 million out of pocket because on this project, will the State Government come to the party and help fund part of that gap with us for the community," Dr Tim Harrison said.
"That advocacy needs to commence as soon as it can."
MORE NEWS:
Advertisement
Ararat Council deputy mayor Cr Bob Sanders it was "one of the hardest decision" he has had to make as councillor to carry on with the project.
"We really had to keep going with this because I think we do need this in Ararat," he said.
The Gordon Street Recreation Reserve Redevelopment is the most significant building project for Ararat Rural City Council in the coming year.
The project delivers a new shared use pavilion plus new football (Soccer) playing fields, track and field facilities and adjusted boundaries to the existing AFL oval to meet AFL preferred playing field dimensions and elevate the standard of the Cricket playing field dimension to Open Age Premier/Regional competition standard.
Cr Armstrong said if the Council can pull the project off then it may be "taken a but more seriously".
Advertisement
"It's a tough time with COVID-19 and if we can pull it together and I know this is going to be a bit tough but we started it and if we can finish it it shows we are on a really good stead with future projects," he said.
Cr Bob Sanders stressed the importance of the project.
"Imagine a young girl sitting down now knowing she can now play AFL football," he said.
"Next year there is this ground specifically designed for women's sport right here in town."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.