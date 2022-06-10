The Ararat Rural City Council carried the motion to undertake works at the Ararat Fitness Centre at the May 31 meeting.
Works to install improved drainage and ventilation, a new basketball court floor and a new sprung gymnastics floor will be undertaken at the Ararat Fitness Centre during June 2022.
It was proposed that this work be funded from the Building Capital Reserve.
Ararat Council deputy mayor Cr Bob Sanders said the work "certainly" needs to be done.
"We can't afford not to do it and we just need to get it right this time," he said.
Unfortunately, the basketball floor has only been in place for three years and has been problematic since it was first installed. Structural engineering reports identify that the failure of the flooring relates to drainage and ventilation problems at the site.
"The court was installed in 2019 and disappointingly has failed to this point in time, there is nothing we can do to sugarcoat that," Dr Tim Harrison said.
These drainage and ventilation issues will be remediated through works undertaken by Council's Operations team based on advice from consulting structural engineers.
These works are aimed at improving external surface water runoff and moisture control below the floor. This will be achieved through installation of diversion structures such as garden edgings and grated drainage.
In order to improve ventilation mechanical ventilation systems will be installed in the front and western side of the centre.
Council has engaged Ace Flooring to undertake works to replace the existing floor, who are very experienced basketball court installers and have a very strong reputation in the industry.
Demolition of the existing floor will be undertaken by Council staff and any salvageable timber from the old floor will be made available to local woodworking groups and Men's Shed for their use.
The existing gymnastics flooring has been in place for in excess of twenty years and is in need of replacement with a new sprung floor, due to termite and water damage over time.
The replacement of the floor will see this area remain safe for future usage by the Gymnastics Association as well as the group fitness classes.
"We have been working with the gymnastics club for some time about what type of floor they require," Dr Tim Harrison said.
"The gymnastics club is happy with what is being installed."
"Works are scheduled to commence in June and the basketball courts will not be available during this time for public or competition use.
The Ararat Basketball Association have been very accommodating and managed their season around the flooring replacement works
The costs for the work to be undertaken are provided below: .
Councilor Allgood said she believed this project was a case of "looking out" for Ararat's youth.
"The gymnasium floor hasn't been good for 20 years by the sound of this," she said.
"It is really important that we try to get these things done for our youth.
"It has been a bit of a struggle I believe during the time of COVID-19 but we need to get this right.
"It is a very good time to do it and maybe we can get more kids back into sport."
