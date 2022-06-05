The Ararat Advertiser
Victoria Police investigating burglary in Ararat on May 18

JH
By James Halley
June 5 2022 - 2:30am
Victoria Police look for resident help investigating burglary on Rundell Street

Victoria Police are wanting ay residents with any information on a recent burglary to come forward.

