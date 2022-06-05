Victoria Police look for resident help investigating burglary on Rundell Street

Victoria Police are wanting ay residents with any information on a recent burglary to come forward.
Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit are investigating a burglary which occurred at a Rundell Street address in Ararat on the May 18.
If anyone has seen any person or vehicle acting suspiciously on this day, or have any information relating to this incident, could they please contact Northern Grampians CIU on 5355 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
