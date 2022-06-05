The State Government's annual regional road maintenance blitz is delivering more than 340 kilometres of rebuilding and repair works across Western Victoria, despite no timeline given.
The blitz has also helped to support the Western Victoria economy, backing 70 jobs on the ground and a further 150 throughout the supply chain.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll said Victoria's regional roads are "vitally important".
"Whether you are dropping the kids off at school, spending a long weekend in country Victoria, or transporting locally grown produce to market - that's why our annual road maintenance blitz is providing better journeys for all Victorians," he said.
"This year our hardworking crews have also worked tirelessly replacing signs, inspecting bridges and mowing thousands of kilometres of grass to ensure smoother, more reliable connections."
Minister Carroll said the government was committed to completing works on the Western Highway.
"That is something we have committed to and are keen to getting on to it," he said.
"More and more Victorians are travelling in regional Victoria and that is why we need to stay ahead of the curve and continue to invest in our regional road network."
The planned road maintenance may not progress as fast as the public was hoping as Minister Carroll explained the winter months was not the best time to carry out the works.
"The winter weather isn't ideal for road maintenance and we do try to do as much as we can when the sun is out," he said.
"We will try do some works over the winter months, however the bulk of the work is done over the warmer months."
Minister Carroll met with Ararat Rural City Council on June 1 to discuss the issues facing residents, including the mass of trucks driving through the town.
"I am a member of the regional roads and freight taskforce and we are wanting to do is replicate what we have in the south west," Minister Carroll explained.
"We do want trucks off residential streets whether it is Barwon Heads or Ararat, we will do whatever we can do to get trucks off local roads."
Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford welcomed the much needed funding for Western Victoria.
"Western Victoria has been a major focal point during this year's road maintenance program, with Victoria's largest rehab project currently wrapping up on the Henty Highway between Warracknabeal and Horsham - a win for local motorists, tourists and freight operators," she said.
There is more work to come on Victoria's roads later in 2022 with $780 million invested in the 2022/23 Victorian Budget for maintaining road assets.
More than 260 individual maintenance and renewal projects have been delivered across the region's road network since September last year, with an investment of more than $464 million supporting this work to maintain regional Victoria's road assets.
Crews have worked tirelessly to rehabilitate, repair and resurface some of the area's busiest and more important transport and travel routes, including various locations along the Wimmera Highway at Vectis, the Western Highway at Pink Lake, and the state's largest rehab on the Henty Highway between Warracknabeal and Horsham.
On top of these works, crews have also replaced more than 30,000 signs, inspected thousands bridges and culverts, mowed more than 30,000 kilometres of roadside grass and responded to hundreds of out-of-hours calls from the public.
