The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll visits Ararat

JH
By James Halley
June 5 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANNOUNCEMENT: Chief regional transport department Paul Northey, Labor candidate for Rippon Martha Haylett, minister for roads and road safety Ben Carroll and regional director of the department of transport (Grampians) Michael Bailey. Picture: JAMES HALLEY.

The State Government's annual regional road maintenance blitz is delivering more than 340 kilometres of rebuilding and repair works across Western Victoria, despite no timeline given.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.