The Questacon Science Circus came to town this week, giving school students from the region a hands-on experience and held a pop-up show at the Ararat Fitness Centre.
Since 1985, the Science Circus has inspired nearly three million people with interactive science shows with over 700 visits to towns and communities, including 90 remote Indigenous communities.
Questacon presenter Giselle Dreyer said she "loves" seeing all of the kids and parents getting involved in the Science Circus.
"As the Questacon Science Circus we head out onto the road and most of what we do is school shows," she explained.
"We get to spend a whole hour with school students and get them involved and engaged with what makes science so fun.
"When we are not doing school shows we are doing pop up shows which are for the whole community, which involve a lot of hand on activities."
The Science Circus is presented by seven postgraduate students studying a Master of Science Communication Outreach at The Australian National University.
Ms Dreyer completed Bachelor of Animal & Veterinary BioScience before applying to do a Masters of Science Community Outreach with the Australian National University which is partnered with Questacon.
"It is a real privilege to be a part of the program," she said.
"Not only do we get to learn about the theory of science communication and the issues that impact the way science interacts with society but it gives us the experience to be science communication practitioners and seeing what that means in real life."
On Monday May 20 the Questacon team visited Buangor Primary School where students from Pomonal, Maroona, Buangor and Moyston Primary Schools were given a hands-on science experience.
Buangor Primary School's Laurynne Cavanagh said the students "were lucky enough" to have a special performance from Questacon Science Circus.
"They learned all about different kinds of energy (friction, sound and kinetic) in an interactive show performed by Giselle and Rhys," she said.
"During the show, they learned how two phone books can become inseparable when their pages are interleaved as the friction holding them together gets harder with force, therefore, making it impossible to pull them apart.
"They saw kinetic energy in use as they described how a newton's cradle works and how moving their body in different ways is also using kinetic energy.
"Many thanks to Giselle and Rhys for coming out to entertain us with your wonderful, informative show."
