Tatyoon assistant coach Tim McDougall reaches 300 games

JH
By James Halley
June 3 2022 - 2:30am
PROUD: Tim McDougall running out for his 300th game with his chilren. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Tim McDougall reached game 300 with Tatyoon in style, kicking two goals in the club's 111 point win over S.M.W Rovers in round six of the MDFL.

JH

James Halley

Journalist

