Tim McDougall reached game 300 with Tatyoon in style, kicking two goals in the club's 111 point win over S.M.W Rovers in round six of the MDFL.
The elusive milestone must have felt so close, yet so far away as McDougall had to wait three years to play his last 11 matches due to COVID-19.
"It is something in the back of my mind I have always been keen to do," he said.
"It was good to play against some faces I have known at S.M.W Rovers and it's always good to have a win and snag a couple of goals.
"It was a really special day, that's for sure."
McDougall was grateful to be able to share his special day with his family and friends.
"I had my brothers there, one playing with the other two watching with mum and dad," he explained.
"My dad was heavily involved when I started playing as secretary of the club but he doesn't live around here anymore.
"He made the effort to come up and watch, which was a really nice feeling.
"It was good for everyone to take the time to celebrate with me."
McDougall considers Tatyoon a "second home" after spending his entire footballing career at the club.
"I have been at Tatyoon since I was a kid with my mum running the auskick program as well," he said.
"I played junior football at the club then I had one year at the Ararat Rats in my under 17 year.
"I then moved back to Tatyoon when I was 18 and played all of my senior football for the club."
Reflecting back on his career, McDougall considers himself lucky to have been afforded the opportunity to play in nine grand finals and four premierships.
"When I was younger we have always been a very successful club but I think back then I didn't quite realise," he said.
"Those years were a bit surreal looking back now at how successful we were and how lucky we were during that period.
"One year I played a premiership with my three brothers so it was all four of us, that was pretty exciting to play with all my siblings.
"I have loved my time at the club, I wouldn't change a thing."
Despite experiencing plenty of on field success, McDougall said the friendships he was able to form at Tatyoon were more important.
"I grew up in Maroona, which is not far from Tatyoon so the club is like a community, a second home," he explained.
"I have family right around the club and I have for a long time, I even met my wife Ellie (A Grade netball coach) through connections at the club.
"It has been great that we have been successful but making lifelong friends is probably the highlight."
McDougall was appointed senior coach in 2020, although he only managed to oversee a handful of games due to COVID-19 before stepping down at the conclusion of last season.
"I think the first year I coached I didn't lose any games which was pretty good because we didn't play any games," he joked.
"I coached two years but I only got a part of one season in, but we have been lucky enough to get another good coach this year.
"Zac (Tunbridge) has been really good, having someone new to come in and give a fresh look on things and get everyone motivated."
McDougall said he hasn't put a timeline on the end of his career, although with Tatyoon flying on the top of the ladder, another premiership could be on the cards before his time is up.
"I am enjoying playing while I can, as long as the body keeps going I won't put a timeline on it because it could end this weekend or in 12 months time," he said.
"We have got a nice deep squad which runs into our reserves which is good.
"It is a long season, however that would be (premiership) our ultimate goal."
