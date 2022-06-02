The 'Mighty Mininera League - The Centenary of Mininera and District Football League 1921-2021' book was officially launched at the MDFL 100 Years Celebration at Conna Wilson Recreation Reserve at Mininera on Saturday May 28.
With ongoing lockdown issues in 2021 hampering the opportunity to recognise the occasion, the league was now to celebrate the centenary milestone with a reunion and the launch of a commemorative book.
Author Karen McIntrye said her and Kel Murray "certainly" had an adventure making the 450 page book.
"For us it has been about getting the detail. For you it is the pure enjoyment of picking up the complete evolution of district football in one grand volume," she explained.
Fellow author Kel Murray said although the wider public admire the highest level of football the "very purest" form of football is played at local level competitions like the MDFL.
"Many times the game has been challenged over the past century, it has not only survived but it has indeed prospered," he said.
"These local clubs provide an identity and connection for all small communities, built on the back of volunteering, which enables young people to come together in a safe and positive environment, and provide pathways for their youth to learn not only sporting skills, but more importantly life skills.
"One of the most pleasing developments of recent years has been the combining of both football and netball into the one club representing their communities.
"This simple, but very important initiative, strengthens and broadens the base of each club, and should secure a promising future for community sport into succeeding generations."
The clubrooms of Conna Wilson Recreation Reserve were packed to a brim with life members, 'Mighty Mininera' contributors, past players and special guests reminiscing on the past 100 years of the Mininera and District Football Association.
Former Tatyoon footballer and triple Richmond premiership player David Astbury was the event's guest speaker and said "very humbling" to be invited back to the event as guest speaker.
"To come here and watch my nephew play and sister play netball really actually warms my heart," it's so great to be back," he said.
"To everyone who played a role in career and been along the ride with me I am eternally grateful.
"It is great to be back in a community that means so much to me and see so many familiar faces."
Former S.M.W Rovers footballer and current Fremantle Dockers ruckman Lloyd Meek was unable to be in attendance, although said he "would have loved" to attend the day."
"My Mininera days are full of what helped create the passion which I rely on every day to drive me forward," he said.
"I firmly believe it is a major contributor to my success thus far."
The league also announced it's team of the century with David Astbury and Lloyd Meek making the team.
"I am very grateful to be included in this team of the century," Lloyd Meek said.
"It's a great honour to be chosen and this really does mean a lot to me."
