East Grampians Health Service is conducting a research project to help design a modified sport program for adults aged 60 or older living in the Ararat region.
The research project is being led by EGHS exercise physiologist Jake Romein.
"The research project into modified sports will help us understand how a modified sport program can work in a rural community," Mr Romein said.
Modified sports are a variation of traditional sports that have been modified to meet the physical capabilities of the participants.
The research project will ask participants to be involved in a six week modified sports program, meeting once a week for approximately an hour.
To be involved, participants would also be asked to attend the EGHS Community Health Centre to complete a health check with an Accredited Exercise Physiologist.
The aim of the research project is to see if it is feasible for a modified sport program to be delivered in Ararat for individuals 60 years and older.
"No previous knowledge or involvement in sport is needed, just an open mind and a can-do attitude," Mr Romein said.
If anyone would like to be involved, register with Jake Romein by this Sunday, June 5, by phoning 5352 9327 or emailing jake.romein@eghs.net.au
