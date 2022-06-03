The Ararat Advertiser
Over 60s sought for modified sport program

June 3 2022 - 7:00am
PROGRAM: EGHS exercise physiologist Jake Romein. Picture: CONTRIBUTED, EGHS.

East Grampians Health Service is conducting a research project to help design a modified sport program for adults aged 60 or older living in the Ararat region.

