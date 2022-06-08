The Barkly Bistro Bar and Accommodation opened up a new bar in April and residents have been enjoying the new meet up spot.
The establishment is located at 340 Barkly Street and provides affordable and stylish accommodation as well as the newly renovated bar.
Owner Rob Martin the newly opened bar has had a "very positive" impact on the hotel's cash flow.
"It has had a positive impact on our business by bringing new people to the hotel," he said.
"We are keen to bring new things to town and provide entertainment and give people a reason to come out."
Rob and Sandy Martin have listened to the communities plea and have provided live music at the bar every Friday night.
"Something the community always said was that they wanted a bar with live music and that they had missed out on it for years," Sandy Martin said.
"It was really something we want to keep going and hope people just come in after work or even a little bit after to ensure it continues."
The bar has implemented a dress code enforcing no work clothes past 6:30pm.
"The philosophy behind the dress code is that when you change your work clothes you change your mindset," Mr Martin said.
"You act differently, you talk differently and that's the atmosphere we want to create."
On top of the Barkly's dining options, the bar offers small meals and a large array of beverages.
"We want to offer more of a boutique experience, different beers, cocktails and wines but still everyone's favourites," Mrs Martin said.
"It's a nice space with a nice atmosphere and everyone can relax, feel comfortable and enjoy themselves."
