The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

EGHS releases its Environmental Sustainability Report for 2021

June 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EGHS makes a sustainable difference to the environment

East Grampians Health Service has released its Environmental Sustainability Report 2021, showcasing the improvements and initiatives that have made sustainable differences to the health service's environment over the past year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.