Ararat showed plenty of fight and grit as they overcame their toughest test of the season, fellow undefeated side Minyip Murtoa.
The two best sides in the competition as of round seven put on a show with Ararat hanging on to win by four points.
Rats coach Corey Taylor - who was filling in for an ill Matt Walder - was impressed with his charges efforts against a proven opposition.
"We knew we were going to be challenged by Minyip even though we did get out to a 25-point lead, we knew that they weren't going to roll over," Taylor said.
"The character from the boys to stick fat and hold on until the last second, was huge."
"I couldn't be prouder from that perspective."
After conceding a 25 point lead, Taylor was pleased his players were able to withstand the Minyip Murtoa pressure to hang on for victory.
"There is a far few people in our team who haven't experienced that type of pressure that came in the last 10 minutes," he said.
"For them to hold on and show lots of character and maturity was huge."
Taylor hailed the efforts of ruckman Cody Lindsay who tried his heart out all day.
"He really set the tone, he was great for us," he said.
"We put it to him at training on Thursday in regards to the role we wanted him to play and he delivered in spades."
Jordan Cox, Matt Hutchesson, Brody Griffin and Tom Mills all scored two goals for the Rats in the victory.
Matt Hutchesson provided plenty of grunt through the midfield, Liam Cavanagh and Jackson Bohner were rocks down back and Brody Griffin kept running all day down the wing.
It was a dream start for the Rats as they got out to a 25 point lead at quarter time, keeping Minyip Murtoa goalless.
Early in the second quarter, the Burras registered their first goal of the match which seemed to kick them into gear.
Sloppy disposals and inaccurate kicking began to hurt the Rats as the Burras upped their pressure and started converting their chances.
A large percentage of the second quarter was played in the Burras' forward line, but to the Rats' credit their defence held strong and the addition of two goals of their own, saw them take a 39-28 lead into the main break.
The third-quarter was a tight affair and with one quarter remaining the Rats were in front 64-49.
In the end the Rats' 15 point buffer proved too great for the Burras - whose 26 point surge in the final quarter left them four points short of victory.
The Rats' Reserve's side fell to Minyip Murtoa by 35 points, causing them to slip to a 4-3 record in fourth place.
Nick Oliver (four goals) was the sole goal kicker for his team on the day, while Liam Arnott was named Ararat's best player.
Kobe Davis held his own in defence, Max Allgood provided plenty of run out through the midfield and Bailee Turner was creative across the half forward line.
In round eight Ararat face the Horsham Demons, which is shaping up to be an interesting encounter with the Rats facing another top four opponent.
The clash will be a big test for the reserves as the Demons are currently sitting second on the ladder.
On the netball court Ararat's A Grade side moved to second on the ladder with a eight goal victory over Minyip Murtoa.
Laney McLoughlan scored a game high 37 goals and Tayla Borelli scored 11 goals.
The Rats face a massive test this week as they face the Horsham Demons who sit on top of the A Grade ladder.
In the B Grade competition Ararat (48) fell five goals short of Minyip Murtoa (53).
Emily Borelli scored a team high 32 goals and Danieka Clayton scored 16 goals.
Bianca Kettle scored a game high 33 goals, Arabelle Hitchcock scored nine goals and Louisa Cavanagh scored six goals.
Ararat's C Reserve team suffered a 40 goal loss to end the day.
Ararat (48) C Grade side is in fourth place after a 13 goal victory over Minyip Murtoa (35).
