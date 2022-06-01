The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat and Tatyoon remain undefeated after six rounds of the MDFL

JH
By James Halley
June 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Round six of the Mininera and District Football League saw the 'Mighty Mininera' book launched off the field and six competitive matches on the field.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.