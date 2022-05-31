Representatives from The Resilience Project (TRP) returned to Ararat last week to re-connect with teachers and parents of local young people.
On Tuesday, TRP education manager, Belinda Galloway facilitated a teacher wellbeing workshop for Resilient Ararat's cluster schools, while parenting expert Lael Stone delivered a community presentation on connected parenting.
Central Grampians Local Learning and Employment Network (CGLLEN) executive officer Jane Moriarty said the sessions were part of Resilient Ararat's continued focus on positive mental health.
"This week's workshops were another follow-on from Martin Heppell's visit to our town in 2020," she said.
"Nine of our local schools are implementing The Resilience Project's curriculum, and Resilient Ararat and CGLLEN continue to support these learnings by funding and facilitating projects and activities that promote mental wellbeing.
"It was fantastic to see our local educators and parents involve themselves in these sessions and learn some strategies and techniques they can take away and share with their colleagues, families and the wider community."
More than 60 staff members from Resilient Ararat's cluster schools attended the Teacher Wellbeing Workshop at the Ararat Town Hall.
The session was designed to help teachers reflect on their current self-care practices and highlight the importance of looking after their own mental health.
Following on from the staff session, TEDx speaker, Lael Stone, presented to community members interested in learning how to raise children using positive connections and communication.
The free, 90-minute workshop provided attendees with practical strategies to build stronger connections with children.
Anyone who missed the Positive Parenting Workshop, and would like to learn more, can check out The Aware Parenting Podcast or follow Lael Stone on Facebook and Instagram.
