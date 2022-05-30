The Ararat Advertiser
Sue Blizzard wins Best's Winery race for the third time

May 30 2022 - 7:00am
WINNER: Sue Blizzard after winning the Best's Winery race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Runners from both the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club and the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club were treated to beautiful scenery around Best's Winery as they embarked on the 8km course on May 29.

