Over the weekend the Ararat and District Junior Football League saw two dominant victories in round five.
The Rovers continued their perfect season with a comfortable victory over the Bombers and the Mounties are only one game behind after beating the Warriors.
The Bombers have recorded one win so far this season and the Warriors are yet to record their first victory.
To kick off the round the Rovers flexed their muscles to beat the Bombers by 74 points.
Skyla Pett, Xavier Wilson, Levi Wilson, Jude Bulger, Jason Kingi-Davoren and Oli Reynolds were the standouts for the Rovers in the comfortable victory.
Billy Jenkins, William Hope, Jimmy McDougall, Max Prior, Levi Weppner and Oscar McDougall were named the best players for the Bombers.
The Mounties ran away 60 point winners over the Warriors in the second match of the day.
After heading into quarter time with a 40 point lead the Mounties didn't look back, finishing the game 13.14.92 - 4.8.32.
The Mounties best players were Alex Rees, Nate Rhodes, Will Chamings, Caleb Bendelle, Billy Walker and Kai Jeffery.
Archie Leishman, Dominic Stevens, Knox Baldock, Mabelle Bourizk, Riley Mcfarlane and Riley Caton were named the Warriors best players in defeat.
Round six of the ADJFA is set to deliver a top of the ladder encounter with the undefeated Rovers set to square off against the second placed Mounties.
In the other match of the day the Warriors will be searching fort their first win of the season against the Bombers.
