Spectacular Science Circus comes to Ararat Fitness Centre

Ararat Fitness Centre will be overflowing with exciting hands-on science exhibits on Tuesday May 31 from 4pm - 7pm when the Questacon Science pop-up science circus and its colourful semi-trailer roll into town with a pop-up science centre for the whole community.
Since 1985, the Science Circus has inspired nearly three million people with interactive science shows with over 700 visits to towns and communities, including 90 remote Indigenous communities.
Science Circus performer Jodie Smith said science and technology plays a "huge" part in everyone's daily lives.
"The pop-up science centre offers the whole community an opportunity to get hands-on and explore science for themselves," she said.
Visitors of all ages can enjoy over 30 interactive science exhibits and watch spectacular science shows as Science Circus presenters hold fire in their hands, lie on a bed of nails and levitate beach balls.
Pre-booked tickets are essential, and can be booked via Ticketek.
The Science Circus is presented by seven postgraduate students studying a Master of Science Communication Outreach at The Australian National University.
The students' fieldwork involves touring with the Science Circus, engaging people with science and technology through visits to communities all over Australia.
The Questacon Science Circus is a proud initiative of The Australian National University and Questacon - The National Science and Technology Centre.
