The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Questacon Science pop-up science circus comes to Ararat on May 31

JH
By James Halley
May 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spectacular Science Circus comes to Ararat Fitness Centre

Ararat Fitness Centre will be overflowing with exciting hands-on science exhibits on Tuesday May 31 from 4pm - 7pm when the Questacon Science pop-up science circus and its colourful semi-trailer roll into town with a pop-up science centre for the whole community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.