The Ararat Advertiser are highlighting some of the littlest sports stars each week to celebrate the achievements of playing sports, building their skills and showing good sportsmanship.
Auskick is the best fun kids can have being active! In weekly sessions kids will explore the world of AFL, building football skills and playing in a safe and super fun setting.
Coach Mick Jennings has selected joint winners with brothers Zekie and Jhett being selected as this week's Auskickers of the week.
"I could not separate them as they both showed great sportsmanship qualities during week two of Auskick," he said.
Zekie (pictured left ) and Jhett (right) are in there second year of Auskick and have shown great improvement on all of their kicking and making skills.
"Both boys love kicking a goal but also are willing to share the football with their team mates. I think these two boys have a huge future in football."
Jhett's favourite team is the Richmond Tigers and loves to play in the forward line like his favourite player Dustin Martin. His favourite food his burgers while he loves to quench his thirst with an ice cold Powerade.
Zekie is a Melbourne Demons fan and enjoys playing in the ruck like Max Gawn and his favourite player is Jack Viney. His favourite food are cheeseburgers and loves a full glass of juice in the mornings.
