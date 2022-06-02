The Gum San Chinese Heritage Centre Ararat has reopened as of June 2nd after a two year closure due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Ararat is the only town in Australia that was founded by the Chinese following the Ararat gold rush in the late 1800's and that Gum San was built twenty one years ago to acknowledge that heritage.
The heritage centre has also been dealt with a restructure of the centre's management by Ararat Rural City Council.
Ararat Rural City Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tim Harrison has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on behalf of Council with the Friends of Gum San Inc.
The MOU assigns the management and day to day running of Gum San to the Friends of Gum San Inc who, being a purely voluntary run organisation can operate the Centre in a more cost effective way than Council, who were having paid staff involved seven days per week.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said it was a "win win for the community" as it will keep Gum San open and reduce costs.
Council will continue to maintain the facility as it will remain Council property, with the hall above the centre continuing to function as a conference and meeting facility managed through Council.
Friends of Gum San president Mr Henry Gunstone said the MOU was not entered hastily as it puts a very large commitment on the community members that make up the association, but after many meetings and discussion, along with further negotiations with Council the group agreed to the MOU.
Mr Gunstone pointed out that many members of the Friends of Gum San were previously volunteers at Gum San or are retired Council employees who previously had oversight or some form of involvement with the centre, so the team have a broad range of skills and knowledge that should see the Centre thrive once again.
Gum San Chinese Heritage Centre will only be open initially from Thursdays to Sunday and Public Holidays from 10am to 3pm until the group can build up their volunteer numbers with a view to extend hours after a six month review.
The Friends of Gum San has completed several community projects with the major project being the identification of grave sites and the placement of over 160 headstones in the Chinese Section of the Ararat Cemetery.
The group completed an upgrade to the Pinkey Point Gold Memorial on the Ararat-Mostyn road, in partnership with Council.
With the new role of managers of the Gum San Chinese Heritage Centre, the association applied for and received approval to be a registered charity.
The Friends of Gum San have confirmed they have also sought approval from the Australian Taxation Office for Tax Deductibility status for donations made to the association, which will assist when seeking financial assistance from corporate bodies and philanthropic trusts and individuals.
Future funds are going to be allocated to further works at Gum San, the cemetery and other gold rush related monuments, plus the establishment of excellence awards and scholarships for regional school children studying Chinese language and culture.
The Friends of Gum San are always looking for new members and residents can go to the association's web site at www.friendsofgumsan.org for details on membership.
