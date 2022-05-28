The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Library promotes the 'Warm Winter Read' program which lasts from June 1 to July 31

By James Halley
May 28 2022 - 10:00pm
Ararat Rural City Library is partnering with Public Libraries Victoria to encourage people to stay warm this winter with the comfort of a good book.

