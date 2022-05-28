Ararat Rural City Library is partnering with Public Libraries Victoria to encourage people to stay warm this winter with the comfort of a good book.
Running from June 1 through to July 31, the 'Warm Winter Read' program encourages adult readers to create healthy reading habits by setting goals and monitoring their progress.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong said Ararat Library hosts a diverse range of programs to promote reading and literacy in all age groups.
"We know that developing good reading habits at an early age sets the foundations for lifelong learning," she said.
"As we get older, we lead increasingly busy lives and it's easy to let our reading habits slide.
"This program is focused on encouraging people to take advantage of that extra time you might be spending at home this winter to pick up a good book.
"Reading offers so many benefits, including reducing stress, sharpening your mind, forming part of a sleep routine that helps you relax, and it creates opportunities to read together with your children."
Cr Armstrong recommended residents visit the Ararat Library to entertaining themselves with an entertaining book.
"While we might not all become avid readers, setting goals is a great way to motivate yourself to take some time out to switch off and immerse yourself in a fantastic story," she said.
"Ararat Library has a great collection of books, whether you like a novel, are a history buff or only have time for a short story - there's bound to be something to grab your attention."
The Warm Winter Read complements the BIG Summer Read program held earlier this year, where Council partnered with local businesses Halls Gap Zoo, Toyz On Barkly and Intersport to offer $100 vouchers to three young people who devoured the most books over the summer holidays.
The winners of the BIG Summer Read were Archie (age 4), Meg (age 6) and Violet (age 9) who combined read a total of 67 books over the summer school holidays.
Archie's favourite books were the Treacle Street series, Meg loved a book about how to draw comic book characters, which she says helped her make some very good drawings, and Violet loved Pusheen the Cat.
Violet thought the competition did encourage her to read more books than usual.
"It's great to see our youngest readers take up the challenge to read more - now it's the adults turn." Cr Armstrong concluded.
The Warm Winter Read program is free to join by downloading the Beanstack app or registering an account on the Public Libraries Victoria Beanstack page at https://plv.beanstack.org/ and selecting 'Ararat Libraries'.
