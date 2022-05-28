The Ararat Advertiser
EGHS celebrated National Palliative Care Week May 22-28

May 28 2022 - 2:00am
CARE: EGHS celebrated National Palliative Care Week May 22-28. Picture: FILE.

During National Palliative Care Week (NPCW) May 22-28, Central Grampians Palliative Care, which is part of East Grampians Health Service, will celebrate the tireless efforts of palliative care professionals and volunteers.

