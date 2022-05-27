Beaufort joins heritage celebrations to bring visitors further down the highway

Beaufort will celebrate its rich history during a new one day event this weekend, coinciding with Ballarat's much-loved Heritage Festival.
Organiser of the Back to Beaufort event Liza Robinson is hoping the new offering will draw visitors further down the highway to celebrate and learn more about the town's little-known but rich cultural history.
"When I moved here everyone said it was a beautiful historic town. We don't share enough of our beautiful history with everybody," she said.
Beaufort's history stems from when Thomas Mitchell passed through the district on his expedition of 1836 and early settlers developed rich grazing enterprises in the region, before gold was discovered in 1852.
Margaret Saunders will showcase her collection of 600 decorated eggs at the Beaufort Imperial Egg Gallery, located at the Beaufort Motel, on Saturday as part of Back to Beaufort.
Ms Saunders' collection is one of the largest in the southern hemisphere.
She starting collecting the intricately decorated eggs more than 50 years ago and now has an egg from every one of the 37 countries she has visited.
Ms Saunders' interests in the decorated eggs began when she was given a book during her schooling years on Fabergé, a Russian jewellery firm which made jewel encrusted eggs for the Russian Tsars.
Her father told her about eggs that were decorated with pictures while he was abroad at war and brought back a carved emu egg when he returned, starting her extensive collection.
The oldest egg in the collection dates back to 1870.
Ms Saunders said visiting the gallery was a unique experience.
"I haven't had anyone come in and not say 'wow'. There is something so beautiful and so unique that I love showing them and I love the reaction people have when they see them," she said.
"Most people have never seen anything like them."
Back to Beaufort will also feature the Lake Goldsmith Goods Shed Museum, Beaufort Town Market and car boot sale, Cyril Callister Vegemite Museum and a series of free walks and talks.
Architectural historian Lorraine Huddle will lead a talk on Beaufort's architectural history and artist and history lover Murray Walker will lead a talk about the original Beaufort Primary School.
Visitors are encouraged to visit the 'beautiful' Beaufort Cemetery and a historical photos display in the library.
Ms Robinson said she was excited to celebrate Beaufort's history, but thinking behind the event also lay in helping to prepare the town for the Western Highway bypass.
She said she wanted Beaufort to be known as a destination, so drivers would take an exit into the town when the bypass was ultimately created.
Visit eventbrite.com.au/e/333419736407 for more details about Back to Beaufort on Saturday May 28 and to book in for a talk.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
