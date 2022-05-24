The Maroona community will see a massive improvement to mobile connectivity thanks to funding that will enable Telstra to deploy a new mobile base station in the area.
Maroona was one of 20 locations in Victoria selected for the delivery of new macro mobile infrastructure in Round two of the Australian Government's Regional Connectivity Program.
Ararat Rural City mayor Jo Armstrong said the news is a welcome boost to the technology transformation that's being driven by Ararat's agricultural sector.
"Mobile and data connectivity enables our farming businesses to make the most of the smart farming and technology innovations being developed by Council and Federation University Australia via the Ararat Jobs and Technology Precinct," she said.
"It also enhances the Ararat Digital Twin and our partnership with Telstra and the Victorian Government to trial the world's latest information and communication technology via the Ararat Free Public WiFi network.
"Connectivity in the paddock is the key to bring these three economic development partnerships together, ensuring we maximise advances in future farming that will unleash the full economic potential of our agriculture sector."
Ararat City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said it was vitally important that every part of the community has the best possible telecommunications coverage.
"Connectivity is crucial not only in improving liveability and safety but it is vital part of our plan to utilise technology to grow the rural economy," he said.
"Currently there are big gaps in coverage across Maroona and surrounds. This region represents hundreds of residents and many of our major farm businesses that have little or no connectivity.
"I'm pleased that Council was able to work closely with Telstra, the Maroona community, Dan Tehan, and the Victorian Government to support a strong bid to the Regional Connectivity Program.
"This collective effort has secured a grant from the Australian Government of $548,700 and co- investment from Telstra and the Victorian Government that will see a total of $1.1 million delivered to connect the Maroona community."
Telstra regional general manager Steve Tinker emphasised the importance of the partnership.
"Telstra knows better than anyone the challenges of providing telecommunications services in regional and rural communities - and the huge benefits it can deliver," he said.
"Our rural customers are such an important part of our business, and I'm glad that investments such as this one acknowledges that the challenge of improving coverage in rural and remote areas is a shared responsibility between federal, state and local governments."
The project will deploy a new Telstra macro mobile base station and transmission connectivity at Maroona providing improved 4G/5G mobile voice and data connectivity coverage for residents and visitors to the area.
While initially 5G will not be activated, once it has been enabled across the network, users with SA 5G devices will be able to connect to Telstra's 5G network in the areas covered by the new base station.
