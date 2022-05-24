The Ararat Advertiser
Maroona residents to see an improvement in mobile connectivity

JH
By James Halley
Updated May 25 2022 - 2:05am, first published May 24 2022 - 10:00pm
NO SIGNAL: Mayor Jo Armstrong and Pete Armstrong on their property. Picture ARARAT RURAL CITY COUNCIL

The Maroona community will see a massive improvement to mobile connectivity thanks to funding that will enable Telstra to deploy a new mobile base station in the area.

