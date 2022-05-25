On Friday May 20 the Ararat Police participated in the 23rd installment of 'Walk Safely To School Day'.
'Walk Safely to School Day' is an annual event when all primary school children, their parents and carers are encouraged to walk and commute safely to and from school.
The objectives of 'Walk Safely to School Day' are to reinforce safe pedestrian behaviour and to promote the health benefits of walking and help create regular walking habits at an early age.
The event help's children develop the vital road-crossing skills and to promote the use of public transport.
'Walk Safely to School Day' reduces the level of air pollution created by motor vehicles by lowering the level of traffic congestion.
To ensure that children up to 10 years old hold an adult's hand when crossing the road.
Local officers attended a number of local schools throughout the week to promote the safety messaging.
