Hawkesdale-Macarthur cancel all games due to COVID-19

By James Halley
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:23am, first published 3:38am
CANCELLED: The Ararat Eagles match against Hawkesdale-Macarthur has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Picture: CONTRIBUTED, KAYE BULGER.

COVID-19 has struck the Mininera and District Football League once again with Hawkesdale-Macarthur forfeiting their match against the Ararat Eagles due to an outbreak in their club.

