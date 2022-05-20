Hawkesdale-Macarthur cancel all games due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has struck the Mininera and District Football League once again with Hawkesdale-Macarthur forfeiting their match against the Ararat Eagles due to an outbreak in their club.
The news follows Wednesday's announcement of Woorndoo Mortlake forfeiting their game against Tatyoon due to an outbreak causing havoc in both the football and netball clubs.
"Due to the number of COVID cases that have arisen since last night at our club, the tough decision has been made to cancel all matches that were intended to be played at Ararat," the Facebook post reads.
The two infected clubs; Woorndoo-Mortlake and Hawkesdale-Macarthur faced off in round four of the MDFL with the Tigers coming out 181-32 winners.
