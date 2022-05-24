The Ararat Advertiser

Youth Club and Bunagor-Tatyoon players named in region's team of the year

May 24 2022 - 12:00am
ACCOLADE: Grampians Cricket Association's James Phillips and Nic Baird have been named in the Central Highlands Cricket Region Team of the Year for the 2021-22 season. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Two Grampians Cricket Association players have been selected in the Central Highlands Cricket Region Team of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

