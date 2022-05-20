Details:
Bed 4 Bath 3 Car 2
$890,000 - $960,000
LAND: 7000 square metres approx.
AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate
CONTACT: Aidan Moar on 0458 579 328 or Koby Stewart 0402 891 159
INSPECT: By appointment
Stunning iron lattice double doors welcome you into this beautiful light-filled property, pair that with nearly two acres of land and you're set for the family dynasty here.
A centrally located dining room and kitchen means it's also great for entertainment. There is a great steam assist AEG oven and stone benchtops.
Extra indoor features include a large family room with movie projector, as well as four great-sized bedrooms.
The main has a huge ensuite with double vanity and walk-in wardrobe, two bedrooms have walk-ins and one with built-ins.
You have a luxurious under floor heating system, a Daikin ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling system, while a verandah wraps the entire house.
The outdoor alfresco overlooks landscaped gardens, where there is a large swimming pool with adjoining pool shed. Call today.
