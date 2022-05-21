The Ararat Fire Brigade held its bi annual election on May 12 to elect the officers and non operational roles for the BMT (Brigade Management Team) with the new team taking office from July 1st.
The elected BMT will serve the Ararat Fire Brigade and community for the next two years.
Advertisement
Captain Ramsdell who was voted in for another term said it was "pretty humbled" to be voted in again.
"I have got a good team around me, pretty much the same as last time," he said.
"We have an exciting couple years coming up and we will see what happens."
READ MORE:
The elected BMT get voted in by their peers with the candidates receiving the highest amount of votes successfully obtaining the role.
Ararat Fire Brigades management team for the next term are as followed:
On May 6 the Ararat Fire Brigade held their annual dinner to give out all of their longstanding awards to their members.
The awards were headlined by Rob Keith who celebrated his 60 years volunteering with the CFA.
"He has been here for years and is an ex-captain as well," captain Daniel Ramsdell said.
"He is a very valuable member of the team."
Rhonda Wall was awarded two awards on the night; 30 year life membership and the National Medal.
"She does an astronomical amount of work for the brigade," captain Daniel Ramsdell said
"She has put in the hard yards for a very long time, she was awarded her life membership which is a major milestone."
Advertisement
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.