The Ararat Advertiser

Daniel Ramsdell has been re-elected as Ararat Fire Brigade captain

JH
By James Halley
May 21 2022 - 7:00am
IN CHARGE: Ararat CFA captain Daniel Ramsdell. Picture: JAMES HALLEY

The Ararat Fire Brigade held its bi annual election on May 12 to elect the officers and non operational roles for the BMT (Brigade Management Team) with the new team taking office from July 1st.

JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

