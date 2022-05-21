Council came together with residents, Grampians Pyrenees Prevention and Population Health for a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate IDAHOBIT Day on Tuesday.
International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex and Transphobia or IDAHOBIT, as it is more widely known, is a significant date in the ongoing fight for equality.
Ararat Council mayor Jo Armstrong was thrilled to see so many welcoming faces at the IDAHOBIT Day events this year, supporting Ararat Rural City's LGBTQIA+ community.
"I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community for the fourth year in a row outside municipal offices to raise the rainbow flag," she said.
"While we formalise this commitment on IDAHOBIT Day, it is something Council honours every day. Council simply does not stand for any form of discrimination.
"It is important to send a visual message for support to the LGBTQIA+ community, and the flag-raising ceremony is a small way we can do that.
"All members of the LGBTQIA+ community should feel welcomed, accepted and safe in all parts of their lives, including the workplace, school, and in their hometown not just on IDAHOBIT,
"Council is always listening and looking for ways to be better allies in creating a community that's inclusive for everyone."
IDAHOBIT celebrations continued with an afternoon tea held at Ararat Gallery TAMA's Arts Studio.
