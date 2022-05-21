The Ararat Advertiser

Ararat celebrated IDAHOBIT Day by raising the rainbow flag on May 17

By James Halley
May 21 2022 - 10:00pm
SUPPORT: Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong raising the rainbow flag in support of IDAHOBIT Day.

Council came together with residents, Grampians Pyrenees Prevention and Population Health for a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate IDAHOBIT Day on Tuesday.

