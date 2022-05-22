The Ararat Advertiser

Ararat Police assist with 'Meals on Wheels Program'

May 22 2022 - 2:00am
Ararat Police members have been assisting the Ararat Rural City Council 'Meals on Wheels Program' during 2022.

Local News

