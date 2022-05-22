Ararat Police members have been assisting the Ararat Rural City Council 'Meals on Wheels Program' during 2022.
The local Police members provide support in delivering meals every Thursday for approximately one hour to the isolated and vulnerable community members.
The idea in collaboration with East Grampians Health Service and Ararat Rural City Council was borne out due to the lack of volunteers, especially post COVID-19 lockdowns.
Ararat Police members when delivering meals have been able to interact with the residents and have added a crime prevention layer into their visit, specifically around feeling safe and home security.
The theme for National Volunteer Week 2022 is 'Better Together', which refers to the strength volunteering has in bringing people together, building communities and creating a better society for everyone.
