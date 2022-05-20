The Ararat Advertiser

'Pacing for Pink' on again | From the Sulky

By Tony Logan & Tim O'Connor
May 20 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TASK: Reinswoman Jackie Barker will be a busy on Sunday afternoon with drives in at least eight events. Photo: Claire Weston Photography

Sunday afternoon will see Ararat's R.T. White Raceway turn all pink for the second year in a row as the Club gets behind harness racing's month long "Pacing For Pink" campaign in support of the McGrath Foundation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.