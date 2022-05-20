Ararat Rural City Council has announced funding for the latest round of Community Support Grants for community projects.
Successful projects for this round were awarded to Ararat & District Cycling Club, Ararat Pony Club, Australian Plant Society, Croquet Club, Tatyoon Football & Netball Club, and Willaura Modern.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong emphasised the importance of Council's Community Support and Event Grant Program in championing community life and providing local groups with the opportunity to upgrade facilities and improve their services.
"Council is proud to once again support local community groups with $15,580 shared among six community groups and organisations," she said.
Cr Armstrong said the funding for these projects would make a big difference to local sports clubs, cultural facilities, and community groups across Ararat Rural City.
"Our Community Grants and Events program ensures people in our community benefit most from these upgrades," she said.
"The Grants will support a Picnic Table upgrade for the Ararat & District Cycling Club, new equipment for the Ararat Rifle Club, Ararat Pony Club, and Tatyoon Football & Netball Club, painting of the walls of the clubhouse for the Ararat Croquet Club and event support for Willaura Modern.
"We recognise the essential role community-based initiatives and events have in enhancing the quality of life across Ararat Rural City."
