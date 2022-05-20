The team at Willaura Modern invite residents to visit the Willaura Station Gallery to visit NEVERLASTING: A photographic exhibition by Ian Kemp which will be on show until Friday June 10.
Ian Kemp's images are about beauty in a changing world, where beauty is ephemeral and temporary. His work shows continued experimentation with photogravure prints and aluminium surfaces.
At the exhibition launch Mr Kemp was on hand to talk about his photographic techniques and the motivation behind his thoughtful images of nature.
"I have a fascination with blurring the boundaries between photography and other art forms. My images could easily be ink drawings or etchings," Mr Kemp said.
"Many of my images show the change of seasons and this becomes the metaphor for the changes within ourselves as we progress through our lives."
The exhibition launch saw visitors from close and afar come to see the photographs including member for Lowan Emma Kealy.
Ms Kealy was very impressed with the inspiring installation of the exhibition in such beautiful surroundings.
The exhibition will be open each Friday and Saturday between 10am and 2pm and also by appointment.
Please contact Lois Reynolds 0428541482 or Willaura Modern Facebook Page for further details and updates.
