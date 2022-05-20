The Ararat Advertiser

Willaura Modern showcase new photographic exhibition until June 10

JH
By James Halley
May 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The team at Willaura Modern invite residents to visit the Willaura Station Gallery to visit NEVERLASTING: A photographic exhibition by Ian Kemp which will be on show until Friday June 10.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.